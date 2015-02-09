版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 9日 星期一 14:08 BJT

BRIEF-Goldbach Group says Ronald Sauser to leave board of directors

Feb 9 Goldbach Group AG :

* Says Ronald Sauser to leave board of directors of Goldbach Group immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
