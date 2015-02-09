BRIEF-Sika - takeover board initiates administrative proceeding

Feb 9 Sika AG :

* Says takeover board initiates administrative proceeding

* Will examine request and proposals of Schenker-Winkler Holding AG (SWH) and will comment thereon in due course in administrative proceeding

* Has been informed that SWH has submitted a request to Swiss takeover board

* SWH requests, takeover board determines that sale of shares in SWH by Burkard family to Saint-Gobain does not trigger a duty of Saint-Gobain to launch public tender offer to public shareholders of Sika