BRIEF-Evolva Holding FY 2014 revenues above CHF 10 mln

Feb 9 Evolva Holding SA

* Says revenues in 2014 slightly exceeded 10 million Swiss francs ($10.82 million) (in line with guidance)

* Says in 2015, expects revenues to increase on 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9241 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
