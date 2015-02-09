BRIEF-Evolva Holding FY 2014 revenues above CHF 10 mln

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 10
ZURICH, May 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent lower at 9,074 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Feb 9 Evolva Holding SA
* Says revenues in 2014 slightly exceeded 10 million Swiss francs ($10.82 million) (in line with guidance)
* Says in 2015, expects revenues to increase on 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9241 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, May 10 Swiss Life said it was making progress on its 2018 strategic goals thanks to growth in its fee business and third-party asset management despite lower first-quarter premiums.
ZURICH, May 10 ChemChina has won around 82 percent support from Syngenta shareholders for its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, China's biggest foreign acquisition to date, the two companies said on Wednesday.