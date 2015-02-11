BRIEF-Partners Group Holding acquires two office properties in Milan for 233 mln euros

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday:
Feb 11 Partners Group Holding AG :
* Says acquires two prime office properties in center of Milan, Italy
* Says combined value of both properties, located in Via Monte Rosa and Viale Sarca, is 233 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday:
ZURICH, May 5 Construction chemicals maker Sika will join the blue chip Swiss Market Index from May 15, the Six Swiss Exchange said on Friday, replacing Syngenta .
MUMBAI, May 5 India's Ambuja Cements Ltd said on Friday it was considering the merits of a merger with its subsidiary ACC Ltd.