2015年 2月 11日

BRIEF-Partners Group Holding acquires two office properties in Milan for 233 mln euros

Feb 11 Partners Group Holding AG :

* Says acquires two prime office properties in center of Milan, Italy

* Says combined value of both properties, located in Via Monte Rosa and Viale Sarca, is 233 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
