版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 10日 星期二 14:14 BJT

BRIEF-Bravofly Rumbo Group acquires Map2app

Feb 10 Bravofly Rumbo Group NV :

* Acquires Map2app to broaden its mobile offering

* Acquisition will not have a material effect on financial figures of Bravofly Rumbo Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

