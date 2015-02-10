BRIEF-Bravofly Rumbo Group acquires Map2app

Feb 10 Bravofly Rumbo Group NV :
* Acquires Map2app to broaden its mobile offering
* Acquisition will not have a material effect on financial figures of Bravofly Rumbo Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on on Jan 23
ZURICH, Jan 23 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.
SGS says 2016 profit 543 mln Sfr, announces 250 mln Sfr share buyback
ZURICH, Jan 23 Testing and inspection firm SGS on Monday posted an unexpected fall in full-year net profit and said it is on course to meet revenue growth projected in the company's 2020 strategic plan.