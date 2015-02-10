版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 10日 星期二 14:15 BJT

BRIEF-Acron GmbH plans to sell investment properties

Feb 10 Acron GmbH :

* Plans to sell investment properties

* Says in this way, net asset value of the shares to be realized in the best possible way Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

