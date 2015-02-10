版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 10日 星期二 19:08 BJT

BRIEF-ABB wins $100 million subsea cable system order

Feb 10 Abb Ltd

* Says wins $100 million subsea cable system order for denmark's largest offshore wind farm 600 megawatt (mw) cable system Further company coverage:

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐