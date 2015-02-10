版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 10日 星期二 13:53 BJT

BRIEF-Tamedia to buy Ricardo Group for 240 mln Swiss francs

Feb 10 Tamedia Ag

* Says to acquire Ricardo Group from South African media company Naspers

* Says this investment serves to strengthen the leading position of Tamedia in the Swiss online market

* Says purchase price for ricardo.ch ag is 240 chf mn

* Says transaction has to be approved by Swiss competition commission Further company coverage:

