BRIEF-Tamedia to buy Ricardo Group for 240 mln Swiss francs

Feb 10 Tamedia Ag
* Says to acquire Ricardo Group from South African media company Naspers
* Says this investment serves to strengthen the leading position of Tamedia in the Swiss online market
* Says purchase price for ricardo.ch ag is 240 chf mn
* Says transaction has to be approved by Swiss competition commission Further company coverage:
更多 瑞士市场报道
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on on Jan 23
ZURICH, Jan 23 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.
SGS says 2016 profit 543 mln Sfr, announces 250 mln Sfr share buyback
ZURICH, Jan 23 Testing and inspection firm SGS on Monday posted an unexpected fall in full-year net profit and said it is on course to meet revenue growth projected in the company's 2020 strategic plan.