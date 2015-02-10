BRIEF-Bank Linth LLB profit for FY 2014 of CHF 19.9 mln, up 17.8 pct

Feb 10 Bank Linth Llb AG :
* Says profit for the year 2014 amounts to 19.9 Swiss francs ($22), representing an increase of 17.8 percent
* Says for FY 2014 will propose an unchanged dividend of 8 Swiss francs per registered share
* Says operating income in 2014 up 6.2 percent to 87.4 million chf
* FY interest income up 2.1 pct or 1.3 million Swiss francs to 61.8 million Swiss francs Source text: bit.ly/1uyi9aq Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9228 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
