BRIEF-Swisslog Holding FY order intake rises to CHF 735.4 mln

Feb 10 Swisslog Holding AG :
* According to preliminary figures, stepped up its order intake and net sales significantly in fiscal year 2014
* FY EBIT went down 6.8 percent to 19.1 million Swiss francs ($20.7 million)
* FY order intake rose to 735.4 million Swiss francs (+4.9 pct, or +7.4 pct in constant currencies).
* Says FY net sales climbed 5.8 pct (+7.5 pct in constant currencies) to 669.6 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9224 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
