BRIEF-Burckhardt Compression sees sales for FY 2014 to be about 10 pct higher

Feb 10 Burckhardt Compression AG :
* Says management is now expecting sales for fiscal year 2014 to be about 10 percent higher
* Decision by the Swiss National Bank will have an impact on Burckhardt Compression's operating results for current fiscal year
* Maintains a positive outlook for fiscal year 2015
* Says FY 2014 operating profit and net income should be around the levels reported for the previous fiscal year
* Expects orders received in the current fiscal year to reach the level from the previous financial year
* Sees FY 2015 operating profit and net income margins to be considerably higher compared to the levels from the fiscal year 2014
* Sees FY 2015 EBIT margin to be near the middle of the long-term target range of 15 percent to 20 percent
