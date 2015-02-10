版本:
BRIEF-SABMiller says MillerCoors CEO Tom Long to retire in June

Feb 10 SabMiller Plc :

* Senior management changes

* Millercoors CEO Tom Long to retire 30 June board of directors has initiated a search for replacement

* Millercoors board of directors has accepted Tom's decision and is conducting a search to identify a successor to lead Millercoors through its next phase of growth and development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

