Feb 10 SabMiller Plc :
* Senior management changes
* Millercoors CEO Tom Long to retire 30 June board of directors has initiated a search for replacement
* Millercoors board of directors has accepted Tom's decision and is conducting a search to identify a successor to lead Millercoors through its next phase of growth and development
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slips, shares wobbly after Trump's protectionist address
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slid broadly on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump struck a protectionist tone in his inauguration speech, undermining optimism over the U.S. economy spurred by his promises of tax cuts and other stimulus.
RPT-INSIGHT-Crumbling lira pressures Turkish retailers as economy slows
ISTANBUL, Jan 22 Turkish businessman Tekin Acar had contracts to open branches of his leading cosmetics chain in ten new shopping malls this year. A few days ago he cancelled nine of them after sharp falls in the lira meant he would struggle to afford the rents.