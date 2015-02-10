BRIEF-Air Liquide selected to supply manufacturing complex in Louisiana

Feb 10 Air Liquide SA :

* Says has been selected by Chinese petrochemical company Yuhuang Chemical, Inc., as supplier of oxygen for methanol manufacturing complex to be built in Louisiana

* Will invest about $170 million (about 140 million euros) in this high growth area for chemical industry

* Will build energy efficient Air Separation Unit (ASU) expected to be commissioned by second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)