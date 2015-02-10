BRIEF-Temenos purchases Akcelerant

Feb 10 Temenos Group AG :
* Has acquired Akcelerant, leading U.S.-based financial software provider
* Consideration for the acquisition is $50 million in cash with a further $5 million subject to an earn-out over the next 3 years
* Impact of the acquisition is expected to be non-IFRS EPS neutral in 2015 and 2 pct accretive from 2016 onwards Source text - bit.ly/1CdN5KU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
