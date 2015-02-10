BRIEF-BT Sport secures media rights for 42 Premier League matches through 2019

Feb 10 BT Group Plc

* BT Sport wins more Premier League rights

* BT Sport to show 42 live top-flight Saturday and midweek matches for 2016/17 to 2018/19 seasons

* Rights will cost £320 million per season compared with £246m per season at present

* Deposit of around £29 million is payable this month followed by six instalments starting in July 2016