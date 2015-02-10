BRIEF-Sky awarded five packs of live Premier League rights

Feb 10 Sky Plc
* Sky Sports wins live premier league rights
* Will pay 1,392 million stg per annum for each of three years of new agreement, representing an 83 pct increase over cost of existing contract
* Sky Sports was awarded five packs of live rights
* Price paid per annum is around 330 million stg more than analysts' forecasts
* Majority of funding coming through substantial additional savings to be delivered by efficiency plans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
更多 公司新闻(英文)
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slips, shares wobbly after Trump's protectionist address
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slid broadly on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump struck a protectionist tone in his inauguration speech, undermining optimism over the U.S. economy spurred by his promises of tax cuts and other stimulus.
RPT-INSIGHT-Crumbling lira pressures Turkish retailers as economy slows
ISTANBUL, Jan 22 Turkish businessman Tekin Acar had contracts to open branches of his leading cosmetics chain in ten new shopping malls this year. A few days ago he cancelled nine of them after sharp falls in the lira meant he would struggle to afford the rents.