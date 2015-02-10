BRIEF-Sky awarded five packs of live Premier League rights

Feb 10 Sky Plc

* Sky Sports wins live premier league rights

* Will pay 1,392 million stg per annum for each of three years of new agreement, representing an 83 pct increase over cost of existing contract

* Sky Sports was awarded five packs of live rights

* Price paid per annum is around 330 million stg more than analysts' forecasts

* Majority of funding coming through substantial additional savings to be delivered by efficiency plans