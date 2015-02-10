BRIEF-Sunrise prices CHF 500 mln in senior secured notes for its unit

Feb 10 Sunrise Communications Group AG :

* Sunrise Communications Holdings S.A. priced its 500 million Swiss francs ($540 million) senior secured notes due 2022

* Interest on notes will accrue at a rate of 2.125 pct per annum

* Notes will be non-callable until March 31, 2018 and will mature on March 31, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9257 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)