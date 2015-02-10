BRIEF-Sunrise prices CHF 500 mln in senior secured notes for its unit

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on on Jan 23
ZURICH, Jan 23 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.
Feb 10 Sunrise Communications Group AG :
* Sunrise Communications Holdings S.A. priced its 500 million Swiss francs ($540 million) senior secured notes due 2022
* Interest on notes will accrue at a rate of 2.125 pct per annum
* Notes will be non-callable until March 31, 2018 and will mature on March 31, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9257 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Jan 23 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.
ZURICH, Jan 23 Testing and inspection firm SGS on Monday posted an unexpected fall in full-year net profit and said it is on course to meet revenue growth projected in the company's 2020 strategic plan.
* Says launches new cobas m 511 analyser Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)