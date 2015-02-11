版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 11日 星期三 13:47 BJT

BRIEF-Schweiter Technologies to acquire Polish company Plastwag

Feb 11 Schweiter Technologies AG :

* Strengthening 3A composites division's transportation business and hasentered into an agreement to acquire Polish company Plastwag

* Says transaction is expected to be completed by end of March 2015

* Says agreed enterprise value for plastwag is in low double-digit million Swiss francs range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
