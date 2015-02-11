BRIEF-St Galler Kantonalbank FY 2014 net profit of CHF 146 mln, in line with forecast

Feb 11 St Galler Kantonalbank AG :

* Says with FY 2014 net profit of 146 million Swiss francs ($157.53 million), result as forecast at the level of 2012

* FY 2014 dividend distribution to shareholders is unchanged at 15 Swiss francs per share

* FY 2014 interest income fell by 3.7 pct or 11.5 million Swiss francs to 294.5 million Swiss francs

* FY 2014 commission and service fee income was 118.5 million Swiss francs, a decrease of 14.2 pct or 19.6 million Swiss francs Source text: bit.ly/1zUR94i Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9268 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)