2015年 2月 11日

BRIEF-Belimo Holding FY 2014 net sales up 4.5 pct to CHF 493.9 mln

Feb 11 Belimo Holding AG :

* FY 2014 net sales in Swiss francs rose by 4.5 percent (6.6 percent in local currencies) to 493.9 million Swiss francs ($533 million)

* Expects FY operating income (EBIT) of about 81 million Swiss francs (first half 2014 42.0 million Swiss francs, previous year 81.3 million Swiss francs)

* Sees fy net income of about 67 million Swiss francs (first half 2014 33.6 million Swiss francs, previous year 62.6 million Swiss francs)

* Estimates that if sales growth targeted for 2015 is achieved, it will be difficult to generate growth in Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9265 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
