BRIEF-Bobst Group FY sales down to CHF 1.3 bln

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday:
Feb 11 Bobst Group SA :
* Says for the full year 2014, consolidated sales decreased by 54 million Swiss francs to 1.3 billion Swiss francs ($1.40 billion)
* New lower guidances for the year 2015
* Lowers its turnover guidance for the year 2015 from 1.25 billion Swiss francs to 1.33 billion Swiss francs to a new range of 1.15 billion Swiss francs to 1.23 billion Swiss francs
* Net profit 2015 should be higher than 15 million Swiss francs Source text - bit.ly/1CfTg0X Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9267 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, May 5 Construction chemicals maker Sika will join the blue chip Swiss Market Index from May 15, the Six Swiss Exchange said on Friday, replacing Syngenta .
MUMBAI, May 5 India's Ambuja Cements Ltd said on Friday it was considering the merits of a merger with its subsidiary ACC Ltd.