BRIEF-Bobst Group FY sales down to CHF 1.3 bln

Feb 11 Bobst Group SA :

* Says for the full year 2014, consolidated sales decreased by 54 million Swiss francs to 1.3 billion Swiss francs ($1.40 billion)

* New lower guidances for the year 2015

* Lowers its turnover guidance for the year 2015 from 1.25 billion Swiss francs to 1.33 billion Swiss francs to a new range of 1.15 billion Swiss francs to 1.23 billion Swiss francs

* Net profit 2015 should be higher than 15 million Swiss francs Source text - bit.ly/1CfTg0X Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9267 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)