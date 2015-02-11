BRIEF-Glencore plans to divest non-core stake in Lonmin

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday:
Feb 11 Glencore Plc :
* Glencore's 23.9% stake in Lonmin Plc
* Intends during first half of 2015 to divest its non-core 23.9% stake in Lonmin Plc
* Currently proposed that divestment in Lonmin will be implemented by way of a distribution in specie to Glencore shareholders
* Distribution, currently about c.$3 cents per share, will not impact Glencore's approach towards its annual cash distribution consideration
* Will maintain constructive relationship it has developed with Lonmin until shareholder approval for proposed distribution is obtained
* Intention that Gary Nagle and Paul Smith, Glencore's two nominated representatives on Lonmin board, will step down Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
ZURICH, May 5 Construction chemicals maker Sika will join the blue chip Swiss Market Index from May 15, the Six Swiss Exchange said on Friday, replacing Syngenta .
MUMBAI, May 5 India's Ambuja Cements Ltd said on Friday it was considering the merits of a merger with its subsidiary ACC Ltd.