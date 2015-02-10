BRIEF-Temenos total Q4 revenue $133.1 million, down 5 pct LFL

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on on Jan 23
ZURICH, Jan 23 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.
Feb 10 Temenos Group AG :
* Like-for-like (LFL) software licensing growth down 9 pct in Q4; FY growth of 2 pct
* Non-IFRS EBIT up 13 pct in Q4 and FY; 2014 non-IFRS EBIT margin of 27.3 pct
* 2015 guidance of total software licensing growth of 15 pct to 20 pct, including software licensing growth of 10 pct
* Q4 non-IFRS total software licencing revenue $50.4 million, total revenue $133.1 million
* Q4 non-IFRS EBIT $60.3 million, EPS $0.74
* Intends to pay an annual dividend of 0.40 Swiss francs on May 15, representing an increase of 14 pct over last year's Swiss francs dividend
* Sees for 2015 non-IFRS EBIT margin of 28.5 pct (implying non-IFRS EBIT of $137 million to $144 million) Source text - bit.ly/1E3ynZ9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Jan 23 Testing and inspection firm SGS on Monday posted an unexpected fall in full-year net profit and said it is on course to meet revenue growth projected in the company's 2020 strategic plan.
* Says launches new cobas m 511 analyser Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)