2015年 2月 11日 星期三

BRIEF-Private Equity Holding reports NAV up 2.2 pct in January

Feb 10 Private Equity Holding AG :

* Net Asset Value (NAV) of one registered share stood at 71.85 euros or 74.57 Swiss francs ($81) as of Jan. 31, up 2.2 percent in euros since Dec. 31, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8833 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

