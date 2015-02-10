版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 11日 星期三 01:29 BJT

RPT-BRIEF-DO & CO to form joint company with Nestle Nespresso for Nespresso Cafes

Feb 10 DO & CO AG :

* Announces establishment of a joint company with Nestle Nespresso S.A. for operation of Nespresso Cafes

* DO & CO and Nestle will hold 50 pct each

* There will be a trial period in Viennese and London markets Source text for Eikon:

