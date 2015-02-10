RPT-BRIEF-DO & CO to form joint company with Nestle Nespresso for Nespresso Cafes

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on on Jan 23
ZURICH, Jan 23 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.
Feb 10 DO & CO AG :
* Announces establishment of a joint company with Nestle Nespresso S.A. for operation of Nespresso Cafes
* DO & CO and Nestle will hold 50 pct each
* There will be a trial period in Viennese and London markets Source text for Eikon:
ZURICH, Jan 23 Testing and inspection firm SGS on Monday posted an unexpected fall in full-year net profit and said it is on course to meet revenue growth projected in the company's 2020 strategic plan.
* Says launches new cobas m 511 analyser