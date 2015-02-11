BRIEF-Lonmin notes Glencore's proposal, says constructive way forward

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday:
Feb 11 Lonmin Plc :
* Lonmin comments on Glencore's announced proposal
* Has noted statement made today by Glencore Plc ("Glencore")
* Views glencore's proposal as a constructive way forward which would enable Glencore shareholders to continue their participation in Lonmin's future
* Proposal is for approval of Glencore shareholders at their own annual general meeting on 7 May 2015
* Advised that when Glencore shareholder approval for distribution of its Lonmin shareholding has been received, Gary Nagle and Paul Smith will step down from Lonmin board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
ZURICH, May 5 Construction chemicals maker Sika will join the blue chip Swiss Market Index from May 15, the Six Swiss Exchange said on Friday, replacing Syngenta .
MUMBAI, May 5 India's Ambuja Cements Ltd said on Friday it was considering the merits of a merger with its subsidiary ACC Ltd.