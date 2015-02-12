BRIEF-Sulzer FY 2014 sales up 0.7 pct to CHF 3.2 bln

Feb 12 Sulzer AG :
* FY 2014 order intake was 3.2 billion Swiss francs. On an
adjusted basis, this is 0.6 percent less than in 2013
* FY 2014 sales were 3.2 billion Swiss francs ($3.44
billion), which is 0.7 percent more than in 2013 on an adjusted
basis
* Will propose an ordinary dividend increase to 3.50 Swiss
francs (from 3.20 Swiss francs) at the annual general meeting on
April 1
* Says free cash flow (FCF) of 98.0 million francs is 55 pct
lower in 2014 than the 218.7 million francs generated in the
previous year
* Says net income in 2014 increased by 17.7 percent to 278.1
million francs (2013: 236.2 million francs)
* For the full year 2015, order intake (adjusted for
currency effects) is expected to decrease slightly.
* Sees FY 2015 sales (adjusted for currency effects and
operational ebita (earnings before interest, taxes, and
amortization adjusted for non-operational effects) to be flat
* 2015 operational EBITA is forecast to be flat
($1 = 0.9294 Swiss francs)
