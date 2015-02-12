版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 12日 星期四 15:39 BJT

BRIEF-Eurocastle announces a new investment in Unicredit Credit Management Bank

Feb 12 Eurocastle Investment Ltd :

* Announces a new investment in Unicredit Credit Management Bank and a portfolio of non-performing loans

* Together with other affiliates of Fortress Investment Group LLC, it has reached agreement to acquire Unicredit Credit Management Bank from Unicredit SpA

* Acquisition includes a portfolio of non-performing loans ("NPLS") with a GBV of approximately 2.4 billion euros ($2.7 billion) and an NPL servicing business

* Investment is expected to result in an investment by eurocastle of approximately 200 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8841 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐