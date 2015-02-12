BRIEF-Eurocastle announces a new investment in Unicredit Credit Management Bank

Feb 12 Eurocastle Investment Ltd :
* Announces a new investment in Unicredit Credit Management
Bank and a portfolio of non-performing loans
* Together with other affiliates of Fortress Investment
Group LLC, it has reached agreement to acquire Unicredit
Credit Management Bank from Unicredit SpA
* Acquisition includes a portfolio of non-performing loans
("NPLS") with a GBV of approximately 2.4 billion euros ($2.7
billion) and an NPL servicing business
* Investment is expected to result in an investment by
eurocastle of approximately 200 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8841 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)