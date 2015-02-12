BRIEF-WPP's Kantar to partner up with comScore

Feb 12 WPP Plc :

* WPP's Kantar partners with comScore

* Alliance includes an acquisition by WPP of a significant equity stake in comScore

* Will offer to purchase up to 15.45 pct of comScore through a tender offer with an offering price of $46.13 per share

* Transaction is expected to be completed later in year

* comScore will issue new shares representing 4.45 pct of comScore for certain Kantar European assets, plus potentially additional new shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: