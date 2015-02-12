版本:
BRIEF-Panalpina and Atlas Air renew partnership

Feb 12 Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG :

* Panalpina and Atlas Air renew partnership with network expansion in mind

* Will switch one of its wet-leased aircraft to more than 200 scheduled charters per year, thereby expanding its air freight network Source text - bit.ly/1AeZ1Rp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
