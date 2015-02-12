BRIEF-Flughafen Zuerich reports 1.75 mln passengers in January, up 2.1 pct

UPDATE 3-EU advised to rank Uber as transport, challenging business model
* ECJ adviser says Uber not merely digital intermediary (Adds comments from Advocate General Maciej Szpunar)
Feb 12 Flughafen Zuerich AG :
* 1.75 million passengers in January, up 2.1 percent Source text - bit.ly/1KQ8FJW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ECJ adviser says Uber not merely digital intermediary (Adds comments from Advocate General Maciej Szpunar)
* Shares dip but outperform sector (Adds CFO comments, background, market reaction)
ZURICH, May 11 Britain will be a crucial market for Switzerland's banks and insurers even after it leaves the European Union, Swiss Finance Minister Ueli Maurer said on Thursday.