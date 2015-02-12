版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 13日 星期五 00:48 BJT

BRIEF-Flughafen Zuerich reports 1.75 mln passengers in January, up 2.1 pct

Feb 12 Flughafen Zuerich AG :

* 1.75 million passengers in January, up 2.1 percent Source text - bit.ly/1KQ8FJW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
