BRIEF-Phoenix Mecano FY gross sales slightly up from EUR 500.6 mln to EUR 505.6 mln

Feb 13 Phoenix Mecano AG :
* FY provisional consolidated gross sales rose slightly from
500.6 million euros to 505.6 million euros ($578 million) (+1
percent) and unaudited net sales from 495.4 million euros to
500.3 million euros
* FY provisional operating result (EBIT) decreased by around
16 percent to 29.5 million euros, compared with 35 million euros
previous year
* Appreciation of Swiss franc in early 2015 to affect
Phoenix Mecano in Switzerland but have only a limited impact on
group as a whole
* Anticipates a negative impact on group's financial result
for Q1 2015 in low single-digit million range, which will not
affect group's cash position and euro denominated equity
* FY provisional operating cash flow (EBITDA) fell slightly
to around 53 million euros, compared with 56.2 million euros
previous year
