BRIEF-Tamedia fully acquires tutti.ch and car4you.ch

Feb 13 Tamedia AG :

* Fully acquires tutti.ch and car4you.ch

* Acquires 50 percent share of Norwegian Schibsted Media Group in their jointly owned subsidiary Swiss Classified Media AG, operating tutti.ch and car4you.ch

* Says Schibsted Media Group and Tamedia have agreed to continue its cooperation in area of strategy, development and it for next three years regardless of new ownership structure

* Says purchase price for share of Schibsted in Swiss Classified Media AG consists of 15 million euros ($17.15 million) and an additional earn-out of maximum 12.5 million Swiss francs ($13.48 million) in 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8744 euros) ($1 = 0.9274 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)