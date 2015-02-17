BRIEF-Basilea Pharmaceutica FY 2014 total operating income CHF 42.6 mln vs CHF 41.4 mln yr ago

European shares seen down slightly as oil drops, earnings in focus- For more see the LiveMarkets blog
Feb 17 Basilea Pharmaceutica AG :
* Says FY 2014 net loss of 41.5 million Swiss francs($44.53 million)
* FY cash and short-term investments of 226 million francs
* Says FY 2014 total operating income 42.6 million francs versus 41.4 million francs year ago
* In 2014, operating loss amounted to 41.8 million francs, compared to 33.3 million francs in 2013
* Total operating expenses for 2015 are estimated at approximately 9 million francs on average per month
* Average operating loss in 2015 is estimated at approximately 4 million francs per month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9319 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, May 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8,965 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
ZURICH, May 5 Swiss mail-order pharmacy Zur Rose Group has hired investment banks to look at a possible public listing of shares, it said on Friday.