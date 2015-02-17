版本:
BRIEF-Basilea Pharmaceutica FY 2014 total operating income CHF 42.6 mln vs CHF 41.4 mln yr ago

Feb 17 Basilea Pharmaceutica AG :

* Says FY 2014 net loss of 41.5 million Swiss francs($44.53 million)

* FY cash and short-term investments of 226 million francs

* Says FY 2014 total operating income 42.6 million francs versus 41.4 million francs year ago

* In 2014, operating loss amounted to 41.8 million francs, compared to 33.3 million francs in 2013

* Total operating expenses for 2015 are estimated at approximately 9 million francs on average per month

* Average operating loss in 2015 is estimated at approximately 4 million francs per month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9319 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
