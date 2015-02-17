CORRECTED-BRIEF-Valmet supplies equipment for fluff conversion project to Domtar Corp

BRIEF-Mercedes-Benz car sales up 9 percent in April
* Says car sales including smart rose 9 percent to 191,551 units in April
(Corrects headline to remove indication that Domtar Corp is Arkansas based; corrects fourth bullet point in brief to say that rebuilt machine is scheduled to begin operation in Q3 2016 and not Q4)
Feb 17 Valmet Corp :
* Will supply equipment for fluff conversion project at Domtar's Ashdown pulp and paper mill
* Says delivery is part of Domtar's $160 million project to re-purpose A64 paper machine
* Order is included in Valmet's Q1 2015 orders received
* Says rebuilt machine is scheduled to begin operation in Q3 2016
* Says value of delivery will not be disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says car sales including smart rose 9 percent to 191,551 units in April
HONG KONG, May 5 China's sky-high apartment prices and its footloose generation of millennials are fuelling demand for rental apartments, driving investment by foreign private equity funds and Chinese real estate developers.
OSLO, May 5 India's Bharat Heavy Electricals has been excluded from the investment portfolio of Norway's $935-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, the Norwegian central bank said on Friday.