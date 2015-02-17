CORRECTED-BRIEF-Valmet supplies equipment for fluff conversion project to Domtar Corp

(Corrects headline to remove indication that Domtar Corp is Arkansas based; corrects fourth bullet point in brief to say that rebuilt machine is scheduled to begin operation in Q3 2016 and not Q4)

Feb 17 Valmet Corp :

* Will supply equipment for fluff conversion project at Domtar's Ashdown pulp and paper mill

* Says delivery is part of Domtar's $160 million project to re-purpose A64 paper machine

* Order is included in Valmet's Q1 2015 orders received

* Says rebuilt machine is scheduled to begin operation in Q3 2016

* Says value of delivery will not be disclosed