BRIEF-Ask raises stake in United States-based unit ASK IntTAG to 99 pct

Feb 17 Ask SA :

* Raises stake in United States-based unit ASK IntTAG to 99 pct

* Acquires 48.99 pct of ASK IntTAG from WS Packaging Group for $4 million in cash Source text: bit.ly/1L8ODfO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
