BRIEF-Euro Disney announces results of capital increase

Feb 17 Euro Disney SCA :
* Announces the results of its capital increase with
shareholders' preferential subscription rights maintained
* Gross proceeds of the rights offering amounted to
350,788,410 euros ($399.5 million), corresponding to the
issuance of 350,788,410 new ordinary shares of a nominal value
of 1.00 euro each
* At the end of the subscription period, the subscription
rate was 94.86 pct
* Walt Disney company has subscribed to all shares issued as
part of the rights offering that were not subscribed by other
holders of preferential subscription rights, corresponding to
18,032,670 new ordinary shares
($1 = 0.8780 euros)
