公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 18日 星期三

BRIEF-Pharming says appoints Perry Calias as chief scientific officer

Feb 18 Pharming Group Nv

* Announces appointment of Perry Calias as company's chief scientific officer with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
