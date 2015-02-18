版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 18日 星期三 21:12 BJT

BRIEF-STMicro and Flextronics launch plug-in charger platform

Feb 18 Stmicroelectronics NV :

* To launch together with Flextronics a plug-in charger platform with zero no-load power consumption Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐