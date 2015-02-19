BRIEF-Bell posts FY net profit of CHF 87.7 mln, up 14.5 pct

Feb 19 Bell AG :
* FY net profit improved by 14.5 pct to 87.7 million Swiss
francs ($93 million)
* Will request a dividend increase of 5 Swiss francs to 65
Swiss francs per share
* At 2.6 billion Swiss francs, Bell group's sales revenue
for 2014 was down 0.9 pct on the previous year
* FY EBITDA increased by around 6.5 million Swiss francs to
196 million Swiss francs
* Will exercise its option to buy another 2 pct of Hilcona
on May 1, thus becoming the majority shareholder with 51 pct
* Expects raw material prices to start rising again in
Switzerland and Europe in the second half of 2015
Source text - bit.ly/1z0oc3d
($1 = 0.9409 Swiss francs)
