BRIEF-Bell posts FY net profit of CHF 87.7 mln, up 14.5 pct

Feb 19 Bell AG :

* FY net profit improved by 14.5 pct to 87.7 million Swiss francs ($93 million)

* Will request a dividend increase of 5 Swiss francs to 65 Swiss francs per share

* At 2.6 billion Swiss francs, Bell group's sales revenue for 2014 was down 0.9 pct on the previous year

* FY EBITDA increased by around 6.5 million Swiss francs to 196 million Swiss francs

* Will exercise its option to buy another 2 pct of Hilcona on May 1, thus becoming the majority shareholder with 51 pct

* Expects raw material prices to start rising again in Switzerland and Europe in the second half of 2015 Source text - bit.ly/1z0oc3d Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9409 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)