BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national soccer team
Feb 19 Ball Corp
* Reg-Ball corporation: offer for Rexam plc
* Announced terms of a recommended offer by ball to acquire all of outstanding shares of rexam in a cash and stock transaction
* $300 million of achievable synergies by 2018
* Highly accretive to EPS, generates significant free cash flow and increases eva
* Is expected that necessary clearances will be obtained in first half of 2016.
* Combined company will have pro forma 2014 revenue of approximately $15 billion and approximately 22,500 employees across five continents
* Following closing of transaction, Ball will remain a new york stock exchange listed company domiciled in U.S.
* Deutsche Bank AG, London branch and Goldman, Sachs & Co. Also represent ball as financial advisors
* Lead financial advisor is Greenhill & Co., with Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom acting as lead legal advisor, and Axinn, Veltrop and Harkrider acting as lead antitrust advisor
* Rexam shareholders will receive 407p in cash and 0.04568 new Ball shares
* Cash and stock transaction valued at £5.4 billion ($8.4 billion), including assumption of net debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 Gold inched up on Thursday, but held near a six-week low hit in the previous session as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates as early as June boosted the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,240.81 per ounce as of 0100 GMT, but fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday, its worst single-day drop since Nov. 23, breaching the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Prices hit a low of $1,236.01, a level not seen since Marc
* Theratechnologies partner submits biologics license application for HIV Monoclonal Antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral Ibalizumab