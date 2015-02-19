版本:
BRIEF-BASF says to build Texas ammonia plant with Yara

Feb 19 (Reuters) -

* Yara and BASF to build ammonia plant in Freeport, Texas

* BASF says ammonia plant will be owned 68 percent by Yara and 32 percent by BASF

* BASF says total capital investment for the plant is estimated at $600 million

* BASF says the plant is expected to be completed by the end of 2017 For the story, click
