BRIEF-Aker Solutions develops capping technology to limit deepwater drilling risks

Feb 19 Aker Solutions ASA :

* Says delivered the key subsea component for the system being developed by Marine Well Containment Company to limit environmental risks from oil and gas production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico

* The equipment was delivered to Marine Well Containment Company's team in Ingleside, Texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
