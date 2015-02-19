版本:
BRIEF-Atos sells French 'Workplace & Service Desk Services' business to Proservia

Feb 19 Atos SE :

* Proservia, a unit of ManpowerGroup, acquires 'Workplace & Service Desk Services' business of Atos in France

* Atos Infogerance and Proservia Workstation Services enter commercial partnership for minimum of 5 years

* Partnership for a minimum period of 5 years regards the activities of local services and support for workstations in France Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
