BRIEF-Deutsche Telekom and Colt Technology Serviceshave signs five-year partnership

Feb 19 Deutsche Telekom Ag

* Deutsche telekom and colt announce five-year partnership

* Deutsche telekom international carrier sales & solutions (icss) and colt technology serviceshave today announced a five-year partnership covering international telephony services

* Colt and deutsche telekom benefit from lower network and voice termination costs outside their network footprint without requirement of extensive investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
