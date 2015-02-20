BRIEF-BB Biotech net profit for 2014 up to CHF 1.47 bln

UPDATE 1-ChemChina clinches $43 bln takeover of Syngenta
* ChemChina has won enough support to clinch Syngenta takeover
Feb 20 BB Biotech AG :
* Net profit for 2014 amounts to 1.47 billion Swiss francs ($1.55 billion) versus 931.8 million Swiss francs year ago
* Tax-efficient cash distribution (free of Swiss withholding tax)of 11.60 Swiss francs per share, to be proposed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9496 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ChemChina has won enough support to clinch Syngenta takeover
* Says revenues from sales rise to eur 182.8 mio (py: eur 96.4 million)
* In H1 of 2016/17, Datacolor AG posted net sales of USD 34.9 million (H1 2015/16: USD 33.8 million)