版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 20日 星期五 14:11 BJT

BRIEF-BB Biotech net profit for 2014 up to CHF 1.47 bln

Feb 20 BB Biotech AG :

* Net profit for 2014 amounts to 1.47 billion Swiss francs ($1.55 billion) versus 931.8 million Swiss francs year ago

* Tax-efficient cash distribution (free of Swiss withholding tax)of 11.60 Swiss francs per share, to be proposed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9496 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐