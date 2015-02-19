版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 19日 星期四 21:09 BJT

BRIEF-Global Product Data becomes BIMobject business partner

Feb 19 Bimobject AB :

* Global Product Data becomes BIMobject business partner for the North American BIM market

* GPD will sell BIMobject products including content development services, web publishing services, analytics and Private Clouds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐