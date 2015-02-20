版本:
BRIEF-Fonciere des Regions to launch 250 million euro capital increase

Feb 20 Fonciere des Regions SA :

* Plans 250 million euro ($284 million) capital increase with preferential subscription rights to finance its investements

* Says major shareholders representing more than 50 pct of capital wish to participate in capital increase

* To be advised by BNP Paribas and Morgan Stanley Source texts: bit.ly/1CRtWB2, bit.ly/1GaH5Gv Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8817 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
