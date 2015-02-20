版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 21日 星期六 00:38 BJT

BRIEF-Edisun Power Europe says chairman Hans Juerg Leibundgut resigns

Feb 20 Edisun Power Europe AG :

* Says due to differing views on strategic direction of company, Hans Juerg Leibundgut has submitted his resignation as a member and chairman of the board of directors with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐