BRIEF-Orascom Development signs contract with government of Montenegro

India's Ambuja Cements to study merits of merger with ACC
MUMBAI, May 5 India's Ambuja Cements Ltd said on Friday it was considering the merits of a merger with its subsidiary ACC Ltd.
Feb 25 Orascom Development Holding AG :
* Signs preliminary contract with the government of Montenegro for the long-term lease of the 'Lastavica Island' with the 'Mamula Fortress' in the Bay of Kotor, Montenegro
* Preliminary contract provides for a 49-year lease period
* Investment in Mamula Project is planned to take place via a joint venture company for which financing has been fully secured between Samih O. Sawiris and ODH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Oil drops to near 6-month low before rebounding on OPEC cut talk
