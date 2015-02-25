版本:
BRIEF-Orascom Development signs contract with government of Montenegro

Feb 25 Orascom Development Holding AG :

* Signs preliminary contract with the government of Montenegro for the long-term lease of the 'Lastavica Island' with the 'Mamula Fortress' in the Bay of Kotor, Montenegro

* Preliminary contract provides for a 49-year lease period

* Investment in Mamula Project is planned to take place via a joint venture company for which financing has been fully secured between Samih O. Sawiris and ODH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
